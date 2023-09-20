Menu

Crime

Calgary police’s rural property search related to man’s disappearance

By Paula Tran Global News
Posted September 20, 2023 7:53 pm
Rural property search related to disappearance of Christopher Stevenson
WATCH: Calgary police now say the search of a rural property northeast of the city is related to the disappearance of Christopher Stevenson. Elissa Carpenter reports.
Calgary Police Service officers are searching a rural property in Rocky View County, Alta. in relation to a man’s disappearance in August.

Officers have been searching the property since Sept. 16, according to a release on Wednesday evening. Neighbours told Global News on Monday members in hazmat suits could be seen searching buildings in the area.

According to CPS, officers are searching for information regarding the disappearance of Christopher Stevenson, 37. Investigators believe Stevenson may have been a victim of foul play and were led to the property in search of evidence related to his disappearance, according to Wednesday’s release.

According to CPS, officers are searching a rural property in Rocky View County for information regarding the disappearance of Christopher Stevenson, 37.
According to CPS, officers are searching a rural property in Rocky View County for information regarding the disappearance of Christopher Stevenson, 37. View image in full screen
On Sept. 15, officers executed a warrant in the 600 block of Sixth Avenue S.E. Two people were taken into custody in relation to Stevenson’s disappearance and remain in custody for unrelated matters, police said.

CPS said no further details will be released until the search concludes because the investigation is ongoing. The search is expected to continue into the weekend, the release said.

Anyone with information about Stevenson’s disappearance, or may have interacted with him prior to his disappearance, is asked to call police at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers.

