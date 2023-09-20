Menu

Rollover crash on Highway 407 leaves victim with critical injuries: OPP

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted September 20, 2023 7:31 pm
The scene of the crash in the area of Highway 407 and Simcoe Street on Wednesday.
The scene of the crash in the area of Highway 407 and Simcoe Street on Wednesday. MTO
A rollover crash on Highway 407 in Durham Region Wednesday has left a victim with critical injuries, police say.

Ontario Provincial Police Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said it happened at around 5 p.m. at Simcoe Street, between the off and on-ramps.

Schmidt said one person was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries and Highway 407 was blocked in the area as a result of the crash.

“Reconstruction teams and Toronto OPP are on scene,” Schmidt said. “If you happen to be a witness, or have information, please call the Toronto OPP.”

Schmidt said he did not have a timeline for reopening.

There is no word on what may have led to the crash.

A spokesperson for Ornge air ambulance told Global News they were called to area for a single-vehicle rollover shortly after 5 p.m., but that call was later cancelled.

