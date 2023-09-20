Rollover crash on Highway 407 leaves victim with critical injuries: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

A rollover crash on Highway 407 in Durham Region Wednesday has left a victim with critical injuries, police say.

Ontario Provincial Police Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said it happened at around 5 p.m. at Simcoe Street, between the off and on-ramps.

Schmidt said one person was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries and Highway 407 was blocked in the area as a result of the crash.

“Reconstruction teams and Toronto OPP are on scene,” Schmidt said. “If you happen to be a witness, or have information, please call the Toronto OPP.”

Schmidt said he did not have a timeline for reopening.

There is no word on what may have led to the crash.

A spokesperson for Ornge air ambulance told Global News they were called to area for a single-vehicle rollover shortly after 5 p.m., but that call was later cancelled.