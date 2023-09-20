Menu

Crime

Burnaby RCMP looking to identify suspect in indecent act

By Simon Little Global News
Posted September 20, 2023 6:51 pm
Anyone who recognizes this man is asked to contact Burnaby RCMP. View image in full screen
Anyone who recognizes this man is asked to contact Burnaby RCMP. Burnaby RCMP
Burnaby RCMP are asking for the public’s help to identify a man accused of an indecent act earlier this month.

In a media release, police said the incident happened around 1:30 p.mm. on Friday, Sept. 8, in a coffee shop near Metrotown.

Mounties said the victim called police immediately, but the man was gone by the time RCMP arrived.

“This incident occurred in a very public place, which is troubling and traumatic to everyone involved,” Burnaby RCMP Cpl. Mike Kalanj said.

Police released photos of the suspect Wednesday, and said they are also looking for witnesses to the incident.

The man is described as being between the ages of 60 and 70 years old, with some facial hair and balding grey hair.

He was wearing a white linen long-sleeve shirt, matching white linen pants, a grey vest and brown tress shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Burnaby RCMP at 604-646-9999.

 

