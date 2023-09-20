Anti-SOGI, counter-protesters asked to leave legislature grounds due to rising tensions

Send this page to someone via email

Victoria police are asking people to avoid the legislature Wednesday as thousands showed up for a protest.

The grounds of the legislature were the site of one of the anti-SOGI rallies and counter-protests being held across B.C. and Canada.

Police said the area has now become unsafe and they are asking everyone to leave following “escalating tensions.”

About 2,500 people were in attendance and police said two people have been arrested.

Organizers of the planned demonstration have also left the area, police said.

Police officers will remain on the scene until the crowd has dispersed and the planned temporary road closures will not happen.

SOGI 123 stands for sexual orientation and gender identity. It is a resource package designed to help teachers and school administrators reduce discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity (SOGI) in their curriculum.

