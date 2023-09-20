Menu

Education

Anti-SOGI, counter-protesters asked to leave legislature grounds due to rising tensions

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted September 20, 2023 6:06 pm
Anti-SOGI rallies and counter protests break out across B.C.
WATCHL: Anti-SOGI rallies were held Wednesday in cities across the province and across the country. People opposed to sexual orientation and gender identity programs being taught in public schools gathered to have their voices heard. But they were met by dozens of counter protesters who support SOGI. Keith Baldrey has more from Victoria.
Victoria police are asking people to avoid the legislature Wednesday as thousands showed up for a protest.

The grounds of the legislature were the site of one of the anti-SOGI rallies and counter-protests being held across B.C. and Canada.

Police said the area has now become unsafe and they are asking everyone to leave following “escalating tensions.”

About 2,500 people were in attendance and police said two people have been arrested.

Organizers of the planned demonstration have also left the area, police said.

Police officers will remain on the scene until the crowd has dispersed and the planned temporary road closures will not happen.

Dueling protests over SOGI curriculum expected for Wednesday
SOGI 123 stands for sexual orientation and gender identity. It is a resource package designed to help teachers and school administrators reduce discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity (SOGI) in their curriculum.

More to come…

