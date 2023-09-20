Waterloo mayor asks students to ‘celebrate responsibly’ during Laurier homecoming

Send this page to someone via email

Ahead of Wilfrid Laurier University’s annual homecoming weekend, Waterloo Mayor Dorothy McCabe has issued a letter to students asking them to “celebrate responsibly.”

“Remember that as a resident of our city, we need your support as well,” the mayor warned. “The safety of students, neighbours and community partners is a priority, and your actions have a direct impact on everyone’s safety.”

The city has had issues over the past few years as thousands of students take to the streets for unsanctioned parties to celebrate homecoming weekend.

“Large street gatherings can be dangerous and put everyone at risk,” the mayor noted. “Consider the direct risk to yourself, including health risks from binge drinking, personal safety in crowds, and the potential for violence or assault.”

McCabe also pointed out that the parties have tied up emergency services in the past, pulling paramedics and police officers from other areas.

“Consider the risk to our community: if paramedic services and law enforcement officers are busy assisting injured students or addressing large crowd concerns, they aren’t available to respond to other emergency calls,” she noted.

“Our local emergency rooms and hospitals are already at capacity. Please don’t add to their stress by risking your safety or the safety of others.”

While last year’s celebrations were not the most egregious, Waterloo Regional Police still had plenty of action to keep the busy over the weekend.

They said there were 298 calls for service while 183 charges were laid. The majority of offences stemming from the Liquor Licence Control Act (83) and Highway Traffic Act (75), although police did lay 11 charges under the Criminal Code.