Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Waterloo mayor asks students to ‘celebrate responsibly’ during Laurier homecoming

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted September 20, 2023 4:24 pm
Exterior sign of Wilfrid Laurier University in Waterloo. View image in full screen
Exterior sign of Wilfrid Laurier University in Waterloo. Nick Westoll / File / Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Ahead of Wilfrid Laurier University’s annual homecoming weekend, Waterloo Mayor Dorothy McCabe has issued a letter to students asking them to “celebrate responsibly.”

“Remember that as a resident of our city, we need your support as well,” the mayor warned. “The safety of students, neighbours and community partners is a priority, and your actions have a direct impact on everyone’s safety.”

The city has had issues over the past few years as thousands of students take to the streets for unsanctioned parties to celebrate homecoming weekend.

“Large street gatherings can be dangerous and put everyone at risk,” the mayor noted. “Consider the direct risk to yourself, including health risks from binge drinking, personal safety in crowds, and the potential for violence or assault.”

McCabe also pointed out that the parties have tied up emergency services in the past, pulling paramedics and police officers from other areas.

Story continues below advertisement

“Consider the risk to our community: if paramedic services and law enforcement officers are busy assisting injured students or addressing large crowd concerns, they aren’t available to respond to other emergency calls,” she noted.

Trending Now

“Our local emergency rooms and hospitals are already at capacity. Please don’t add to their stress by risking your safety or the safety of others.”

While last year’s celebrations were not the most egregious, Waterloo Regional Police still had plenty of action to keep the busy over the weekend.

They said there were 298 calls for service while 183 charges were laid. The majority of offences stemming from the  Liquor Licence Control Act (83) and Highway Traffic Act (75), although police did lay 11 charges under the Criminal Code.

More on Crime
Kitchener newsWaterloo newsWaterloo Regional PoliceWaterloo crimeWilfrid Laurier UniversityOntario university newsDave JaworskyEzra AvenueLaurier homecomingWaterloo Mayor Dave JaworskyOntario homecomingWilfrid Laurier University Homecoming weekend
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices