4 BC Wildfire contractors killed in head-on crash near Cache Creek

Four members of a BC Wildfire crew died Monday in a head-on crash on their way home from a job site, RCMP say.

The crash between a Ford F-350 and a semi-tractor trailer happened at 2 a.m. around one kilometre west of Juniper Beach Provincial Park on Highway 1, near Walhachin, B.C., RCMP said.

“Tragically, the four individuals have been identified as BC Wildfire Service sub-contractors who were traveling home from assisting with fire suppression efforts,” Cpl. James Grandy, spokesperson for the BC RCMP Southeast District.

RCMP investigators said their investigation indicates the fire crew’s pick-up truck failed to navigate a bend in the road, crossing the centre line and colliding with the semi truck head-on. By the time police arrived, the semi-tractor trailer was engulfed in flames, but the driver managed to escape.

“This year has been particularly challenging for the BC Wildfire Service, with several of its members facing injuries or losing their lives,” Grandy said. “Our thoughts are with the friends and families of those who help keep our province safe”.

Premier David Eby and Bruce Ralston, Minister of Forests, released a statement in response to the deaths of four contracted wildfire fighters who were driving home after assisting with response efforts near Vanderhoof.

“Our hearts are broken by news of the death of four wildfire fighters who were travelling home after a tour of duty and were in a motor vehicle accident near Cache Creek. Our thoughts are with the family, friends and colleagues grieving the loss of these brave individuals,” reads the statement.

“This is devastating news in what has been an immensely difficult wildfire season. We stand with wildfire fighters and all BC Wildfire Service personnel as they mourn the death of colleagues and co-workers yet again.”

Highway 1 was closed throughout Monday in both directions for the investigation. It has since reopened.

An investigation is currently underway to determine the cause of the collision. Assistance is provided by both the BC Coroner Service and BC Highway Patrol’s Collision Reconstructionist.

This year four Canadian firefighters have already died while fighting wildfires, two in B.C.