Crime

Gods Lake Narrows RCMP seize 30 grams of meth

By Amy-Ellen Prentice Global News
Posted September 20, 2023 3:49 pm
Gods Lake Narrows RCMP seize 30 grams of meth - image View image in full screen
RCMP
RCMP in Gods Lake Narrows Man., say they have seized 30 grams of meth.

On Tuesday, five minutes past 6 p.m. RCMP responded to a disturbance in the community.

Officers took a 28-year-old man into custody and 30 grams of meth allegedly in his possession.

Police say he was placed inside the police vehicle and he then proceeded to kick at the police vehicle, causing damage to the door.

The man is now facing several charges of possession, mischief and failure to comply.

More on Crime
