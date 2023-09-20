Gods Lake Narrows RCMP seize 30 grams of meth

See more sharing options

RCMP in Gods Lake Narrows Man., say they have seized 30 grams of meth.

On Tuesday, five minutes past 6 p.m. RCMP responded to a disturbance in the community.

Officers took a 28-year-old man into custody and 30 grams of meth allegedly in his possession.

Police say he was placed inside the police vehicle and he then proceeded to kick at the police vehicle, causing damage to the door.

The man is now facing several charges of possession, mischief and failure to comply.