Crime

Man accused of wielding stun gun arrested on outstanding warrants: Alberta RCMP

By Megan Yamoah Global News
Posted September 20, 2023 3:11 pm
RCMP Southern Alberta District Crime Reduction Unit have arrested a suspect with outstanding warrants View image in full screen
The RCMP Southern Alberta District crime reduction unit has arrested a suspect with outstanding warrants. Handout / RCMP
The RCMP Southern Alberta District crime reduction unit says it has arrested a man with several outstanding warrants and accused him of resisting arrest and threatening officers with a stun gun.

The incident took place on Sept. 13, after police say they located a man wanted on a warrant out of Pincher Creek for two counts of flight from police, mischief and trespassing.

When police were attempting to arrest the suspect, they say he resisted and fled from officers. When he was captured and taken into custody, police say he was wielding a stun gun.

Shaw sentenced to 10 years for Lethbridge hostage taking

Jayson Bixby, a 39-year-old resident of Shaughnessy, has been charged with:

  • possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose
  • unauthorized possession of a prohibited weapon
  • resisting arrest
  • possessing a prohibited weapon

Bixby remains in police custody and his next court date is Sept. 25 at the Alberta court of justice in Lethbridge.

Vehicle thefts, robberies drive rise in Canadian crimes: StatCan
