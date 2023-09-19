Lottery scam targeted older adults in Canada, Brampton man arrested: police

Send this page to someone via email

A Brampton man is facing charges after a lottery scam that took place over years and targeted older adults in various parts of Canada, police say.

Peel Regional Police said Tuesday that multiple frauds took place over two years beginning in November 2020.

Law enforcement in Moose Jaw, Sask., Bridgewater, N.S., Thunder Bay, Ont., and Timmins assisted Peel police in the investigation, officers said.

“The suspect allegedly contacted the victims and told them they had won millions in the lottery and were required to pay the taxes for their winnings to be released,” police allege.

“The victims were instructed to send their payments to the suspect located in Brampton.”

A “thorough investigation” led to a search warrant being executed by fraud officers with Peel police.

Story continues below advertisement

Brampton resident Clive Lothian, 60, has since been charged with four counts of fraud over $5,000, two counts of possession of proceeds of crime, and one count of defrauding the public.

He was released and is scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 16.

Investigators said they believe there may be additional victims and released a photo of the suspect.

Anyone with information can contact Peel police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.