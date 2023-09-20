Menu

Crime

4-vehicle collision in Elmira sends 3 to hospital, causes ‘large fuel spill’: police

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted September 20, 2023 3:07 pm
Ornge air ambulance C-GYNH takes-off from the helipad outside the Kingston general hospital in Kingston, Ontario on Sunday April 25, 2021. View image in full screen
Ornge air ambulance C-GYNH takes-off from the helipad outside the Kingston general hospital in Kingston, Ontario on Sunday April 25, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lars Hagberg
Three people were taken to hospital after a collision involving a truck, a minivan and two transport trucks in Elmira on Tuesday afternoon, according to Waterloo Regional Police.

The collision occurred on Arthur Street near Sawmill Road at around 1:30 p.m. and left a large fuel spill in its wake, according to a release from police.

They say the driver of a Dodge Caravan minivan, an 85-year-old man from Drayton, was airlifted to an out-of-region hospital with serious injuries.

The 41-year-old woman behind the wheel of the Dodge Ram pickup truck and her passenger, a 75-year-old woman, who were both from Hanover, were taken to an area hospital for treatment.

The two men driving the transport trucks, a 22-year-old Fergus man and a 51-year-old man from Wingham, were both left uninjured.

Police closed the intersection while the fuel spill was being cleaned up.

Waterloo newsWaterloo Regional PoliceWoolwich newsWoolwich crimeElmira newsElmira crimeWoolwich ontarioElmira OntarioArthur street elmiraElmira crashElmiira fuel spillSawmill Road Elmira
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

