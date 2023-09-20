4-vehicle collision in Elmira sends 3 to hospital, causes ‘large fuel spill’: police

Send this page to someone via email

Three people were taken to hospital after a collision involving a truck, a minivan and two transport trucks in Elmira on Tuesday afternoon, according to Waterloo Regional Police.

The collision occurred on Arthur Street near Sawmill Road at around 1:30 p.m. and left a large fuel spill in its wake, according to a release from police.

They say the driver of a Dodge Caravan minivan, an 85-year-old man from Drayton, was airlifted to an out-of-region hospital with serious injuries.

The 41-year-old woman behind the wheel of the Dodge Ram pickup truck and her passenger, a 75-year-old woman, who were both from Hanover, were taken to an area hospital for treatment.

The two men driving the transport trucks, a 22-year-old Fergus man and a 51-year-old man from Wingham, were both left uninjured.

Police closed the intersection while the fuel spill was being cleaned up.