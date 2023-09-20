Menu

Traffic

Transport truck driver who hit overpass in North Vancouver missing: police

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted September 20, 2023 12:25 pm
A bewildering update has been provided by North Vancouver RCMP regarding a collision between a transport truck and an overpass.

The collision took place around 7 p.m. Tuesday on Highway 1 at the Main Street overpass.

When Mounties arrived at the location, it became quickly apparent the driver had fled the scene of the crash.

“At this point, the driver is still outstanding and his identity remains unknown,” Const. Mansoor Sahak said.

“Police have followed up with the owner of the transport truck and have issued them a violation ticket for fail to remain at the scene of accident.”

Police said Wednesday morning the company of the transport truck is not complying with the investigation.

The crash closed the eastbound lanes of Highway 1 in the area for eight hours before it was reopened around 3:30 a.m., which created “significant traffic delays.”

Engineers have deemed the overpass structurally safe.

The incident is under investigation with RCMP and Commercial Vehicle Safety and Enforcement involved.

Global New has reached out to the Ministry of Transportation for comment.

North VancouverHighway 1Ministry of TransportationNorth Vancouver RCMPTruck Hits Overpasstruck hits overpass north vancouverBC truck hits overpassNorth Vancouver overpass hitTruck driver missing after hitting overpass
