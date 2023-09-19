Suspects wanted after 2 men stabbed in downtown Toronto

Send this page to someone via email

Police say they’re trying to identify two suspects after two men were stabbed and robbed in downtown Toronto over the weekend.

Toronto police said officers responded at 3 a.m. Sunday to a stabbing in the area of Simcoe and Adelaide streets.

Police said two men in their 20s were assaulted by a group of men and one victim was able to run away east on Adelaide, where he was chased by two suspects.

The suspects caught up to him on Simcoe Street, produced knives, demanded the victim’s jewelry and threatened him, police said.

The victim was then “stabbed, kicked and punched multiple times,” police said, and allegedly had jewelry stolen from him.

During the attack on the first man, the second victim was also stabbed and had items taken from him, police said.

The suspects then fled.

The victims were taken to hospital. One has since been released, while the other is still being treated and is reported to be in stable condition.

Police previously indicated two other individuals were assaulted in the incident and suffered minor injuries.

Investigators said multiple suspects are outstanding.

Police released images of two suspects and their descriptions.

One was described as a six-foot-tall male with a medium build who was wearing a white tank top, blue jeans, a black satchel, a black belt, and white shoes.

The other suspect was described as a six-foot-one-inch male with a thin build and brown hair, who was wearing a white T-shirt, a beige Nike Tec sweater, and blue ripped jeans.

“They are considered dangerous. If located, do not approach, call 9-1-1 immediately,” police said.

Anyone with information or who was in the area and has video or images of the incident is asked to contact police.