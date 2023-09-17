Stabbing and assault in downtown Toronto sends 4 to hospital early Sunday

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police are investigating a stabbing and assault in Toronto’s Entertainment District that sent sent four people to hospital in the early hours of Sunday morning.

In a tweet, police said they were called to the area of Adelaide and Simcoe Streets for reports of a stabbing around 3 a.m.

Two victims were located with stab wounds and were rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition, police say. Their conditions were later downgraded to stable.

The other two victims had been assaulted and were treated in hospital for minor injuries.

No description of a suspect has been released.

Police were unable to confirm whether the individuals involved were known to each other or what led up to the incident.

The investigation is ongoing, authorities say.