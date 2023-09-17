Menu

Crime

Stabbing and assault in downtown Toronto sends 4 to hospital early Sunday

By Harrison Cook Global News
Posted September 17, 2023 10:32 am
A Toronto police vehicle is shown parked on Yonge Street in downtown Toronto on Tuesday Jan. 3, 2023. View image in full screen
A Toronto police vehicle is shown parked on Yonge Street in downtown Toronto on Tuesday Jan. 3, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Doug Ives
Toronto police are investigating a stabbing and assault in Toronto’s Entertainment District that sent sent four people to hospital in the early hours of Sunday morning.

In a tweet, police said they were called to the area of Adelaide and Simcoe Streets for reports of a stabbing around 3 a.m.

Two victims were located with stab wounds and were rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition, police say. Their conditions were later downgraded to stable.

The other two victims had been assaulted and were treated in hospital for minor injuries.

No description of a suspect has been released.

Police were unable to confirm whether the individuals involved were known to each other or what led up to the incident.

The investigation is ongoing, authorities say.

