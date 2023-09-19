Menu

Canada

Calgary CTrain station renamed to honour local college

By Paula Tran Global News
Posted September 19, 2023 6:14 pm
A photo of the CTrain station at Calgary City Hall. View image in full screen
A photo of the CTrain station at Calgary City Hall. Carolyn Kury de Castillo/Global News
A downtown Calgary CTrain station has been re-named to honor a local college.

City Hall Station has been renamed to City Hall/Bow Valley College Station, a name that symbolizes the relationship between the city and the college, according to a city news release.

The city also said the renaming aims to improve community connectivity, wayfinding and recognize the college as a city landmark.

“Any great city you go to has a very strong transit network, and it’s really important for people to be able to get around their own city,” Gondek told reporters at a news conference on Tuesday.

“Changing the LRT name will ensure that students, staff and visitors being welcomed to this innovative post-secondary institution will always be able to find their way … They can have a lot of confidence knowing exactly where they’re going to be stopping because Bow Valley College is in the station name.”

Mischek Mwaba, president of Bow Valley College, said he has been advocating for this name change for a long time because the school has been in the area for years.

He said the station’s new name will help students find their way in the city, especially international students who may be new to Calgary.

“We are a very diverse organization. You have students who are Calgary-born and students who come from outside Calgary who rely on the CTrain to come to Bow Valley College,” Mwaba told Global News.

“It’s very encouraging and very exciting for them to hear the college’s name as the train approaches the station.”

Mwaba added employees have been talking about this name change for a long time. Other post-secondary institutions like the University of Calgary and the Southern Alberta Institute of Technology (SAIT) have been honoured in the names of nearby CTrain stations.

“Bow Valley College is here to support Calgarians and Calgary,” he said.

More on Calgary
city of calgary, Calgary, City Hall, Calgary Transit, Calgary City Hall, Calgary CTrain, Bow Valley College, Calgary public transit
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

