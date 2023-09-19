Saskatchewan finance authority warns of unregistered cryptocurrency investors

Send this page to someone via email

Potential cryptocurrency scams have popped up in the province, according to the Financial and Consumer Affairs Authority of Saskatchewan (FCAA).

Online entities TitanTrader and Coins Capital are offering various opportunities to invest in cryptocurrency trading, leveraging and commodities.

The FCAA said neither is registered to trade or sell securities or derivatives in the province.

“If a company is not registered, do not deal with them,” said Dean Murrison with the FCAA. “The registration process has one purpose: protecting Saskatchewan investors. Ensure that your money is safe by always checking registration status before you invest.”

TitanTrader is operating through the website http://www.titantrader.net and Coins Capital is using http://www.coins-capital.com.

If you have invested in either company or with anyone claiming to act on their behalf, contact the FCAA’s Securities Division at 306-787-5936.

Story continues below advertisement

The authority said residents should always make sure a company is registered to sell before engaging, know what they are investing in, ask for professional advice and not let anyone remotely access a personal computer.