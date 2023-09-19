Menu

Crime

Litte Pine First Nation man charged following trafficking investigation

By Jeanelle Mandes Global News
Posted September 19, 2023 4:29 pm
A 41-year-old man from the Little Pine First Nation faces several charges following a drug trafficking investigation where police seized items such as drugs and an air rifle. View image in full screen
A 41-year-old man from the Little Pine First Nation faces several charges following a drug trafficking investigation where police seized items such as drugs and an air rifle. Global News
Police have charged a Little Pine First Nation, Sask., man following an ongoing trafficking investigation.

According to a release, Cut Knife RCMP executed a search warrant at a resident on the First Nation on Monday morning.

Click to play video: 'Saskatchewan police issue warning after recent fatal overdoses'
Saskatchewan police issue warning after recent fatal overdoses

“Officers located and seized an air rifle, ammunition, approximately 6 grams of suspected cocaine, approximately 4 grams of suspected methamphetamine and drug trafficking paraphernalia at the residence,” police stated.

Story continues below advertisement

“Three adult males were arrested outside the residence without incident.”

The other two men were released without charge.

Preston Wahobin, 41, is charged with two counts of possession of cocaine and methamphetamine for the purpose of trafficking, firearm possession, unsafe firearm storage, failing to comply with a release order condition and possession of a firearm while prohibited.

The accused is scheduled to appear in North Battleford provincial court on Wednesday.

The release stated that Saskatchewan RCMP’s critical incident response team and North Battleford general investigation section assisted with this investigation.

