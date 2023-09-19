Avenue Magazine 2023 Made in Alberta award recipients announced

To help Albertans find their favourite home-grown businesses and local products, the annual Made in Alberta Awards gives makers, artisans and creators from across the province a chance to put their goods in the spotlight in Avenue Magazine.

This year marks the fifth annual Made in Alberta Awards. Product entries in 10 categories, including fashion, food and furnishing, were judged by experts and the winners and runners-up will be featured in the September-October issue of Avenue and on madeinalbertaawards.ca.

“At its heart, the Made In Alberta Awards celebrates maker culture across the province. We’re excited to welcome everyone to Calgary on September 26 to feel the energy of Alberta’s diverse maker economy and toast the winning products of 2023,” said Avenue’s editor-in-chief, Shelley Arnusch.

This year’s winners are:

Best Overall Winner: The Envelope by One21, made in Calgary

Meadjito by Fallentimber Meadery, made in Water Valley Amy Willier Award for Indigenous Artisans : Forest Floor Trilliums by WolfDen Designz, made in Calgary

: Forest Floor Trilliums by WolfDen Designz, made in Calgary Beauty Category: Soap Addict Starter Set (SASS) by Soap So Co., made in Edmonton

Soap Addict Starter Set (SASS) by Soap So Co., made in Edmonton Craft Category: Sphere Jar by Husted Ceramics, made in Calgary

Sphere Jar by Husted Ceramics, made in Calgary Drink (Alcoholic) Category: Whitetail by Spirits Hill Winery, made in Millarville

Whitetail by Spirits Hill Winery, made in Millarville Drink (Non-Alcoholic) Category: Rviita Energy Tea by Rviita Inc., made in Calgary

Rviita Energy Tea by Rviita Inc., made in Calgary Fashion and Accessories Category: The Envelope by One21, made in Calgary

The Envelope by One21, made in Calgary Food (Savoury) Category: (Tie) OG Ghee by vreshFoods, made in Calgary; Monster Crunch Chili Crisp by Monster Sauce, made in Calgary

(Tie) OG Ghee by vreshFoods, made in Calgary; Monster Crunch Chili Crisp by Monster Sauce, made in Calgary Food (Sweet) Category: Healing Honey by The Honey Merchants, made in Calgary

Healing Honey by The Honey Merchants, made in Calgary Furnishings and Home Decor: Tesoro Folding Door System by Lux Windows and Doors, made in Calgary

Tesoro Folding Door System by Lux Windows and Doors, made in Calgary Unique Product Category: Mt. Cribb by Knurl, made in Calgary

The 2023 winners will be celebrated at the annual Made in Alberta Awards on Tuesday, Sept. 26 at the Central Library in Calgary at 800 3 St. S.E. from 4 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

The Made in Alberta Awards will also host two pop-up marketplaces featuring the 2023 winners and runners-up on Nov. 22 and 23 at Bow Valley Square, 205 5 Ave. S.W., Calgary from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Businesses that want to be considered for the 2024 Made in Alberta Awards can apply now. The general entry deadline is Feb. 29, 2024.

