Courtney Theriault joins 630 CHED with new midday talk radio show

By Stephanie Swensrude 630CHED
Posted September 19, 2023 2:03 pm
Midday on 630 CHED with Courtney Theriault will debut on Oct. 2. View image in full screen
Midday on 630 CHED with Courtney Theriault will debut on Oct. 2. 630 CHED
A new voice will be joining the 630 CHED team starting Oct. 2, the station announced Thursday.

Courtney Theriault, a longtime Edmonton reporter and news anchor, will debut Midday on 630 CHED with Courtney Theriault.

The show, on air weekdays from noon to 2 p.m., will take a look at all things Edmonton, bringing a keen eye and different points of view to listeners, said John Vos, regional program director for 630 CHED.

“The addition of Courtney Theriault to our on-air lineup will continue to build on the fantastic heritage of 630 CHED,” said Vos.

Midday on 630 CHED with Courtney Theriault will provide an all-new offering to the listeners and fans of the radio station.”

The station also recently announced the addition of another local TV journalist to its airwaves – Stacey Brotzel will be joining This Morning with Stacey Brotzel and Daryl McIntyre starting Sept. 25.

Rounding out the afternoon lineup is Chelsea on CHED with Chelsea Bird and Reid Wilkins from 2 to 5 p.m. and the city’s best Oilers coverage with Oilers Now with Bob Stauffer from 5 to 7 p.m. Inside Sports with Reid Wilkins is on from 7 to 8 p.m. to finish off local weekday programming.

© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

