Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Features

Stacey Brotzel, longtime Edmonton broadcaster, to join ‘This Morning’ on 630 CHED

By Stephanie Swensrude 630CHED
Posted September 8, 2023 12:07 pm
Stacey Brotzel will join Daryl McIntyre as co-host of This Morning on 630 CHED. View image in full screen
Stacey Brotzel will join Daryl McIntyre as co-host of This Morning on 630 CHED. Supplied
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Longtime Edmonton broadcaster Stacey Brotzel will join Daryl McIntyre as co-host of This Morning on 630 CHED this month, the radio station announced Thursday.

John Vos, regional program director for 630 CHED, said Brotzel is a consummate storyteller who will fit naturally as part of the weekday morning show.

Stacey Brotzel will join Daryl McIntyre as co-host of This Morning on 630 CHED. View image in full screen
Stacey Brotzel will join Daryl McIntyre as co-host of This Morning on 630 CHED. Supplied

“It’s hard to fully list all her skills but I would be remiss if I didn’t acknowledge Stacey’s significant connections to the community,” Vos said.

Story continues below advertisement

Brotzel has been working in Edmonton for 26 years as a television and radio host, anchor and producer.

She said she and her co-host, McIntyre, worked together previously and consider each other friends.

LISTEN: Daryl McIntyre introduces new co-host of This Morning on 630 CHED

Trending Now

“I know the real Daryl McIntyre and I’ve been delighted to get to know (him) over the last years,” Brotzel said.

McIntyre said he is “ecstatic” to have Brotzel come on the show and he thinks the team will have a lot of fun.

The new show, This Morning with Stacey Brotzel and Daryl McIntyre, will launch on Sept. 25.

More on Canada
630 CHEDDaryl McIntyre630 CHED morning show630 CHED hosts630 ched schedule630 ched stacey brotzelstacey brotzelthis morning with stacey brotzel and daryl mcintyre
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices