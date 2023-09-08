Stacey Brotzel, longtime Edmonton broadcaster, to join ‘This Morning’ on 630 CHED

Send this page to someone via email

Longtime Edmonton broadcaster Stacey Brotzel will join Daryl McIntyre as co-host of This Morning on 630 CHED this month, the radio station announced Thursday.

John Vos, regional program director for 630 CHED, said Brotzel is a consummate storyteller who will fit naturally as part of the weekday morning show.

View image in full screen Stacey Brotzel will join Daryl McIntyre as co-host of This Morning on 630 CHED. Supplied

“It’s hard to fully list all her skills but I would be remiss if I didn’t acknowledge Stacey’s significant connections to the community,” Vos said.

Brotzel has been working in Edmonton for 26 years as a television and radio host, anchor and producer.

She said she and her co-host, McIntyre, worked together previously and consider each other friends.

LISTEN: Daryl McIntyre introduces new co-host of This Morning on 630 CHED

“I know the real Daryl McIntyre and I’ve been delighted to get to know (him) over the last years,” Brotzel said.

McIntyre said he is “ecstatic” to have Brotzel come on the show and he thinks the team will have a lot of fun.

The new show, This Morning with Stacey Brotzel and Daryl McIntyre, will launch on Sept. 25.