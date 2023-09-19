Hamilton Spectator office set to close, staff to work remotely

Send this page to someone via email

After a number of regional newspapers in southern Ontario became digital-only last week, staff at another Metroland Media outlet in Hamilton, Ont., have now learned they’ll be doing all their work from home.

Soon, Hamilton Spectator employees will no longer have an office to go to after a spokesperson with parent company Torstar confirmed Tuesday its Pritchard Road location will shutter in early October.

Director of Communications Bob Hepburn told Global News Monday’s announcement deals only with the closure of the Spectator’s physical office space and that Metroland remains “fully committed” to its Hamilton-area readers and advertisers, both in print and online.

“This decision was not made lightly,” Hepburn explained.

“Given the economic impact experienced by our industry in recent years due to the COVID pandemic and the continuing loss of advertising revenue, Metroland is closing the office as the company moves to reduce its office leasing expenses.”

He went on to say Metroland has closed other offices in recent years in other locations and has “gained valuable experience” in developing successful remote work arrangements.

Last week, the company announced a move to digital-only and an end to its flyer business in a number of Ontario communities.

On Friday the company revealed it would seek protection and attempt a restructuring under the Bankruptcy and Insolvency Act.

The cuts and restructuring mean the loss of 605 jobs or about 60 per cent of Metroland’s total workforce.

Six of its daily newspapers, the Peterborough Examiner, St. Catharines Standard, Niagara Falls Review, Welland Tribune and the Waterloo Region Record are not affected.

The Toronto Star, one of Metroland parent company’s NordStar Capital Inc.’s papers, is also not affected.

— with files from the Canadian Press