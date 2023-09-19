Trial begins for former junior hockey coach facing sexual assault charges in Regina

The trial for Bernard (Bernie) Lynch, a former Saskatchewan hockey coach accused of sexual assault, begins Tuesday in Regina’s Court of King’s Bench.
Lynch, 66, was arrested in Alberta on a warrant of charges including sexual assault and assault.
The trial runs until Friday.
According to past coverage, Lynch turned himself in on May 1, 2022, in Devon, Alta., which is 40 kilometres southwest of Edmonton.
In the late 1980s, Lynch coached for the Western Hockey League’s Regina Pats and was also the head coach of the Humboldt Broncos of the Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League from 1984 until 1987.
Lynch was hired by the Edson Aeros Junior A Hockey Club in 2018.
— with files from Roberta Bell
