Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Waterloo officer cleared after man jumps from transport truck during police chase

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted September 19, 2023 10:40 am
Waterloo Regional Police View image in full screen
The crest on a Waterloo Regional Police officer's sleeve. Kevin Nielsen / Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Waterloo Regional Police have been cleared of wrongdoing by Ontario’s police watchdog after a man was injured during a police pursuit in Cambridge in May.

Back on May 17, a 42-year-old man allegedly stole a transport truck from the ONroute located off the north side of Highway 401 in Cambridge, according to the Special Investigations Unit.

The SIU’s report indicates that the man drove out of the ONroute and onto the highway, where he travelled a few kilometres before he exited at Townline Road.

As he was exiting the highway, the SIU says he realized that he had a police cruiser following behind, and then proceeded to jump out of the still-moving truck, when he was injured.

According to the SIU, the officer saw what happened, immediately parked his cruiser, and went to help the injured man.

Story continues below advertisement

“Based on the SIU’s preliminary inquiries, including a review of video footage that captured the incident, Director (Joseph) Martino was satisfied the investigation should be discontinued,” a release from the SIU noted.

Trending Now

“On this record, there was patently nothing to investigate as far as the officer’s potential criminal liability was concerned. The man was alone responsible for his self-inflicted injury.”

The SIU is an independent agency that investigates incidents involving police that have resulted in death, serious injury or alleged sexual assault.

More on Crime
Waterloo newsWaterloo Regional PoliceCambridge newsSIUWaterloo crimeSpecial Investigations UnitCambridge crimeOntario police watchdogWaterloo Regional Police SIUCambridge on routeOnroute truck theft
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices