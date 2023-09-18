Second-degree murder charge laid in connection with fatal 2022 West Kelowna crash

A 2022 crash that killed a pedestrian in West Kelowna, B.C., has resulted in an arrest.
Police announced Monday that Ka-Mikosit Favelle, 27, was arrested last week for a series of charges, including second degree murder, in relation to a fatal crash that took place on Horizon Drive in West Kelowna in August 2022.
At the time, RCMP said little more than that the crash, which closed Horizon Drive between Aurora Heights and Olympus Way, resulted in the death of a pedestrian and did not involve speed and alcohol.
That man killed that day was Adam Briand-Lawrence.
The warrant issued on Sept. 15 was for second-degree murder, criminal negligence causing death and dangerous driving causing death.
Favelle remains in custody and is scheduled to appear next on Sept. 19, in Kelowna Supreme Court.
