Portage la Prairie RCMP seize firearm, arrest 17-year-old boy on multiple charges

RCMP in Portage La Prairie, Man., say they have seized a firearm and arrested a 17-year-old boy on multiple charges.

On Thursday at 10:20 p.m., police say they were at a residence on Willow Bay in Portage La Prairie when they found a teen in possession of a firearm.

Police say a boy from Sandy Bay First Nation was arrested without incident and has been charged with many weapons-related charges.

He was released from custody on a release order.