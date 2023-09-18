Vernon Mounties on the hunt for suspect in targeted gunshots, burnt SUV

Send this page to someone via email

Several shots were fired into a residential building in Vernon, B.C., on Saturday morning and police are looking for information about what they’re calling a targeted attack.

It was around 5:50 a.m., Saturday when police received multiple calls reporting gunfire in the 4000-block of 34th Street in Vernon.

Once there, Mounties found several rounds had been discharged into a unit inside the residential building.

“The residence was occupied at the time and no injuries were reported. Witnesses described seeing a white, compact SUV fleeing the area at a high rate of speed at the time of the shooting,” RCMP said in a press release.

Police have confirmed the vehicle to be a white, 2008-2012 Ford Escape.

2:29 Program to tackle mental health

Not long after the shooting, at around 6:20 a.m., police were notified of a vehicle fire on Buchanan Road in Coldstream.

Story continues below advertisement

The vehicle was completely destroyed and appears to be similar to the one involved in the shooting, RCMP said, adding that investigators believe the incidents are related and are working to confirm those details.

“At this point in time, all indications from the ongoing investigation suggest this was a targeted incident,” said Const. Chris Terleski, Media Relations Officer for the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP.

1:52 Vernon RCMP arrest along Highway 97

“These types of reckless acts of violence jeopardize the safety of our entire community and it’s incredibly fortunate that no one was injured.”

Anyone who may have seen this vehicle in the early morning hours of Sept. 16, or who has information about this incident, is asked to contact the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP at 250- 545-7171 and quote police file 2023-16532.

To remain anonymous call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or leave a tip online at www.nokscrimestoppers.com.