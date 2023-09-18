Driver arrested in connection with fatal downtown Red Deer hit-and-run

Send this page to someone via email

One man is dead and a driver has been arrested after an alleged hit-and-run collision in downtown Red Deer on Sunday night.

Red Deer RCMP were called shortly after 9 p.m to a shopping complex just off 42nd Street and Gaetz Avenue, where a collision was reported between a pedestrian and a vehicle.

RCMP, Fire and EMS responded and witnesses reported that a vehicle was headed south on Gaetz Avenue — the main road through the downtown core — when it hit a man.

Police said the driver of the vehicle fled the scene after the collision. A 32-year-old man from Red Deer died from injuries suffered in the collision.

The driver later turned themselves in and was arrested. As of Monday afternoon, police said charges are pending and the driver’s name was not released.

Red Deer RCMP say the investigation is ongoing and anyone who may have witnessed the collision or has dash camera footage, are asked to contact the Red Deer RCMP at 403-406-2200 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.