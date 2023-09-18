Charges laid after break and enter, assault, hit-and-run collisions in Surrey, Delta

Send this page to someone via email

A man has received charges related to a number of crimes that took place all on Saturday night in both Surrey, B.C., and Delta.

Surrey RCMP said around 10:38 p.m., officers responded to a call that a man had broken into a home on 125 Street and assaulted a person inside.

The suspect then fled the home in a vehicle, police said.

Responding Mounties then searched the area when they arrived, and found that the suspect had smashed into several parked vehicles as they left.

Around 20 minutes later, police said the suspect vehicle then was involved in a number of crashes in Delta, along Ladner Trunk Road. A vehicle flipped as a result of a crash and three occupants were transported to hospital with one suffering from life-threatening injuries.

Around 11:15 p.m., Surrey RCMP then received a report of a vehicle fire on 128 Street.

When officers arrived, they found a vehicle that matched descriptions of the suspect vehicle. Officers then canvassed the area and arrested a suspect a “short distance away.”

Harinder Singh Sihota, 38, is charged with break and enter, three counts of assault, failing to stop, and dangerous operation of a conveyance.

“The investigation continues and is being led by the Surrey RCMP Criminal Collision Investigation Team. Investigators are working to determine a complete timeline of the incidents which resulted in several collisions in Surrey and Delta, damage to numerous vehicles, and serious injuries to one vehicle occupant,” Cpl. Vanessa Munn said.

Anyone with information, including dashcam or CCTV video, is asked to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502.