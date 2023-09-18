Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Youth injured after daytime shooting reported at Toronto subway station: police

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted September 18, 2023 4:22 pm
Toronto police vehicles are seen at Kennedy Station on Monday after reports of a shooting. View image in full screen
Toronto police vehicles are seen at Kennedy Station on Monday after reports of a shooting. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A youth has been found with injuries after a shooting was reported at a Toronto subway station Monday afternoon, police say.

Toronto police said officers responded to Kennedy Subway Station after 3 p.m. for reports of a shooting.

In an update, police said they were at the scene investigating and a youth was located with injuries at a residential address.

Their injuries were reported to be non-life-threatening.

Both subway and bus service has been interrupted at Kennedy Station as a result of the incident.

There is no word on any suspect information.

Story continues below advertisement
Trending Now

Advertisement
More on Crime
CrimeTorontoToronto crimeTTCToronto shootingTTC Crimekennedy stationTTC Shootingkennedy station shootingtoronto subway shooting
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices