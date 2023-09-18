Youth injured after daytime shooting reported at Toronto subway station: police

A youth has been found with injuries after a shooting was reported at a Toronto subway station Monday afternoon, police say.
Toronto police said officers responded to Kennedy Subway Station after 3 p.m. for reports of a shooting.
In an update, police said they were at the scene investigating and a youth was located with injuries at a residential address.
Their injuries were reported to be non-life-threatening.
Both subway and bus service has been interrupted at Kennedy Station as a result of the incident.
There is no word on any suspect information.
