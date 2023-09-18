Youth injured after daytime shooting reported at Toronto subway station: police

Send this page to someone via email

A youth has been found with injuries after a shooting was reported at a Toronto subway station Monday afternoon, police say.

Toronto police said officers responded to Kennedy Subway Station after 3 p.m. for reports of a shooting.

In an update, police said they were at the scene investigating and a youth was located with injuries at a residential address.

Their injuries were reported to be non-life-threatening.

Both subway and bus service has been interrupted at Kennedy Station as a result of the incident.

There is no word on any suspect information.

Line 2 Bloor-Danforth: No service between Kennedy and Warden due to a security incident. — TTC Service Alerts (@TTCnotices) September 18, 2023

All buses out of Kennedy Station have been re-directed to Warden Station. All buses will pick up customers on the street in front of Warden Station due to a security incident at Kennedy Station. https://t.co/DiG0GEJhqw — TTC Service Alerts (@TTCnotices) September 18, 2023

SHOOTING: UPDATE

Eglinton Av East + Kennedy Rd

– Police are on scene investigating

– A youth has been located with injuries at a residential address and is being transported to hospital by Medics

– Injuries appear to be non-life-threatening#GO2183455

^lb — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) September 18, 2023