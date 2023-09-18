Calgary police members in hazmat suits searching property north of city

Calgary Police Service units are blocking access to a property in Rocky View County, just north of Calgary, as members in hazmat suits search buildings.
As of 1 p.m. Monday, investigators were focusing their efforts on a detached garage as well as sheds on the property along Range Road 293, just south of Crossiron Drive.
Calgary Police Service officials have not disclosed the nature of the investigation.
More to come…
