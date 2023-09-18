Menu

Calgary police members in hazmat suits searching property north of city

By Ryan White Global News
Posted September 18, 2023 4:06 pm
Calgary Police Service members conducting a search on a residential property in Rocky View County on Sept. 18. View image in full screen
Calgary Police Service members conducting a search on a residential property in Rocky View County on Sept. 18. Global News
Calgary Police Service units are blocking access to a property in Rocky View County, just north of Calgary, as members in hazmat suits search buildings.

As of 1 p.m. Monday, investigators were focusing their efforts on a detached garage as well as sheds on the property along Range Road 293, just south of Crossiron Drive.

Calgary Police Service officials have not disclosed the nature of the investigation.

More to come…

