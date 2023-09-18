Menu

Crime

4 people arrested after shots fired, suspects evade police in Saskatoon

By Jeanelle Mandes Global News
Posted September 18, 2023 2:46 pm
Saskatoon Police Service badge View image in full screen
The Saskatoon Police Service has charged four people following a report of shots being fired. The suspects were taken into custody with assistance of the ASU and the canine unit. File / Global News
The Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) has charged four people following a report of shots being fired.

According to a release, the police received a report of a bicycle being stolen from a yard in the 100 block of Hedley Street on Sunday at 11:50 p.m.

“A resident then reported chasing the woman on the bicycle to the area of Spark Avenue and Grant Street where the woman was seen entering a white BMW,” the release read. “One of the occupants of the vehicle then fired three shots out the window as it drove away. A search in the area located spent shell casings.”

Shortly after, SPS officers spotted the same vehicle at Avenue T and 23rd Street being driven in a dangerous manner. The SPS air support unit (ASU) assisted until the vehicle stopped in the 1400 block of Wellington Street, where the four occupants fled on foot.

“They were taken into custody with the assistance of the SPS Canine Unit,” police stated. “A search nearby resulted in a handgun being located.”

Police stated a 38-year-old man is facing charges of dangerous driving and evading police. A 29-year-old man is facing a charge of firearm possession. A 20-year-old woman is charged with possession of cocaine, and a 28-year-old man is facing a charge of breach of undertaking.

“All four are also being charged with firearm offences and the investigation is ongoing,” police stated. “Court information numbers will be provided when they are available.”

