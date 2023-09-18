Central Alberta man killed in rollover on Highway 2 near Slave Lake

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP are investigating a collision that left one man dead this past weekend north of Edmonton.

On Saturday, Sept. 16 around 11 p.m., Slave Lake RCMP responded to a report of a single vehicle rollover on Highway 2, around five kilometers south of Slave Lake.

According to police, a pickup truck was travelling south on Highway 2 and crossed into the northbound lane before going off the road and rolling in the west ditch.

Slave Lake RCMP, along with firefighters and EMS, responded to the crash.

The driver, a 46-year-old man from Thorsby in central Alberta, was pronounced deceased on scene. No one else was in the truck.

Police said the name of the man will not be released. The cause of the crash is not known.

Story continues below advertisement

Slave Lake is about 250 kilometres north of Edmonton.