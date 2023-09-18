Menu

Traffic

Central Alberta man killed in rollover on Highway 2 near Slave Lake

By Megan Yamoah Global News
Posted September 18, 2023 1:51 pm
An RCMP patch is seen on the shoulder of an officer, in Surrey, B.C., on Friday, April 28, 2023. View image in full screen
An RCMP patch is seen on the shoulder of an officer, in Surrey, B.C., on Friday, April 28, 2023. Darryl Dyck, The Canadian Press
RCMP are investigating a collision that left one man dead this past weekend north of Edmonton.

On Saturday, Sept. 16 around 11 p.m., Slave Lake RCMP responded to a report of a single vehicle rollover on Highway 2, around five kilometers south of Slave Lake.

According to police, a pickup truck was travelling south on Highway 2 and crossed into the northbound lane before going off the road and rolling in the west ditch.

Slave Lake RCMP, along with firefighters and EMS, responded to the crash.

The driver, a 46-year-old man from Thorsby in central Alberta, was pronounced deceased on scene. No one else was in the truck.

Police said the name of the man will not be released. The cause of the crash is not known.

Slave Lake is about 250 kilometres north of Edmonton.

CollisionAlberta RCMPAlberta roadsSlave LakeAlberta fatal collisionThorsbySlave Lake RCMPSlave Lake collision
