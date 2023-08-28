Menu

Canada

Police, fire crews, paramedics attend Saskatoon vehicle rollover

By Brody Langager Global News
Posted August 28, 2023 5:29 pm
Fire crews, police and an ambulance attended a vehicle rollover along Circle Drive in Saskatoon early Monday. View image in full screen
Fire crews, police and an ambulance attended a vehicle rollover along Circle Drive in Saskatoon early Monday. Saskatoon Fire Department
A vehicle rolled over early Monday morning in Saskatoon at the intersection of Highway 16 and Circle Drive in the southeast clover leaf.

The Saskatoon Fire Department received the call at 8:19 a.m. and one engine, a rescue unit and the battalion chief were sent out to the scene.

The Saskatoon Police Service had already arrived when fire crews arrived and the passenger of the vehicle was out of the vehicle and sitting down.

An ambulance was called for the driver and they were transferred to their care.

Saskatchewan NewsSaskatoon NewsSaskatoon Police ServiceSaskatoon Fire DepartmentRolloverAmbulanceCircle Drive
