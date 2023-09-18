Menu

Entertainment

Canadian Country Music Association Awards announce return to Edmonton in 2024

By Stephanie Swensrude 630CHED
Posted September 18, 2023 12:13 pm
Tenille Townes performs at the Canadian Country Music Awards in London, Ont., on Nov. 29, 2021. View image in full screen
Tenille Townes performs at the Canadian Country Music Awards in London, Ont., on Nov. 29, 2021. Geoff Robins, The Canadian Press
The annual Canadian Country Music Association (CCMA) Awards will return to Edmonton in 2024, the association announced Monday.

Country Music Week will also bring a music festival and conference to the city.

“We are thrilled to bring Country Music Week and the CCMA Awards presented by TD back to Edmonton,” says Amy Jeninga, president of CCMA.

“As a vibrant music city deep rooted in country music, the city is a unique cultural destination with a proven commitment to championing the arts and our country community and we can’t wait to shine a light on its flourishing country music scene.”

Edmonton has hosted the award show and festival many times before, most recently in 2013 and 2014.

Canadian Country Music Awards take over Saddledome on Sunday

“We are delighted to welcome Country Music Week 2024 and the CCMA Awards back to Edmonton,” said Mayor Amarjeet Sohi.

“This is a great opportunity for us to demonstrate our national pride, and to showcase some of the finest homegrown talent in Canadian country music today.”

This year’s festivities were hosted in Hamilton, Ont., on Sunday night, with Ontario-born Jade Eagleson taking home Entertainer of the Year and Albertan Tenille Townes winning Female Artist of the Year.

Trending Now

Tanya Fir, Alberta minister of arts, culture and status of women, said country music is a big part of Alberta’s culture.

“The awards show and Country Music Week will help celebrate the province’s country roots and help the music industry in Alberta grow alongside supporting careers of musicians and music professionals throughout the province,” Fir said.

Tenille Townes on her 2022 CCMA Awards nominations

The association did not announce a date for the awards show and festival.

Country MusicAmarjeet SohiCCMACCMA AwardsCanadian Country Music Association AwardsAlberta country musicCountry Music Week
