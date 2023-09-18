Man charged in Highway 401 hit-and-run granted bail

A judge has released a North York man on $40,000 bail, six days after a construction worker was seriously injured in an alleged hit-and-run collision.

Labib Rahman, 24, who is charged with dangerous operation causing bodily harm and failing to stop at a collision scene, was granted bail with strict conditions. The conditions are that he must live with his mother under house arrest and be in her company at all times. Rahman is also prohibited from driving and is forbidden from having contact with the victim.

According to the OPP, a 24-year-old construction worker from Markham was painting lines on eastbound Highway 401 near Victoria Park in the collectors lanes around 3:30 am on Sept. 12, when the worker was struck by a speeding black Corvette. Police said the car had driven through a highway closure at Leslie Street before hitting the man, who suffered serious life-altering injuries, and driving off.

The following day, police said that a man had been arrested and charged, and that the vehicle was recovered. Sgt. Kerry Schmidt also said in a video posted on X that the man charged was suspended from driving at the time of the collision.

Evidence heard in court during last Friday’s bail hearing is covered by a publication ban, as are the judge’s reasons for releasing the accused on bail. Rahman will return to court on Oct. 13.