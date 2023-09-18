Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Man charged in Highway 401 hit-and-run granted bail

By Catherine McDonald Global News
Posted September 18, 2023 12:02 pm
Click to play video: 'Police are looking for a black corvette, its driver after a hit-and-run involving a construction worker on Hwy 401'
Police are looking for a black corvette, its driver after a hit-and-run involving a construction worker on Hwy 401
WATCH ABOVE: As Catherine McDonald reports, the collision is an upsetting reminder for the family of a construction worker injured in February on the Allen Expressway.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A judge has released a North York man on $40,000 bail, six days after a construction worker was seriously injured in an alleged hit-and-run collision.

Labib Rahman, 24, who is charged with dangerous operation causing bodily harm and failing to stop at a collision scene, was granted bail with strict conditions. The conditions are that he must live with his mother under house arrest and be in her company at all times. Rahman is also prohibited from driving and is forbidden from having contact with the victim.

According to the OPP, a 24-year-old construction worker from Markham was painting lines on eastbound Highway 401 near Victoria Park in the collectors lanes around 3:30 am on Sept. 12, when the worker was struck by a speeding black Corvette. Police said the car had driven through a highway closure at Leslie Street before hitting the man, who suffered serious life-altering injuries, and driving off.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

The following day, police said that a man had been arrested and charged, and that the vehicle was recovered. Sgt. Kerry Schmidt also said in a video posted on X that the man charged was suspended from driving at the time of the collision.

Evidence heard in court during last Friday’s bail hearing is covered by a publication ban, as are the judge’s reasons for releasing the accused on bail. Rahman will return to court on Oct. 13.

More on Crime
highway 401401 hit and runHighway 401 hit and run401 construction worker hurt401 eastbound victoria park hit and run401 hit and run bail granted401 line painter hit and runhit and run bail granted
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices