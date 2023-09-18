Edmonton police seek car that hit motorcyclist on Whitemud Drive, didn’t stop

Send this page to someone via email

Edmonton police are looking for a car that was involved in a hit-and-run collision on Whitemud Drive Friday.

According to police, at about 1:40 p.m. someone driving a 2004 Volvo S60 hit a person driving a 2020 Honda motorcycle in the westbound lanes just east of 17th Street, causing the driver to fall off and slide on Whitemud Drive.

Police say the 54-year-old motorcycle driver sustained serious, non-life-threatening injuries, while the driver of the Volvo didn’t stop after the collision.

The suspect vehicle in a hit-and-run collision that left a motorcyclist driver with serious, non-life-threatening injuries. Supplied / Edmonton Police Service

The grey or blue Volvo should have evident damage to the front passenger side of the vehicle, according to investigators.

Story continues below advertisement

Police are asking anyone with information on the vehicle or the identity of the driver to contact EPS at 780-423-4567 or submit anonymous tips on Crime Stoppers.