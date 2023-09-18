Man arrested after Toronto students recorded, videos posted online: police

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Toronto police say a man has been charged after students were allegedly recorded inside of a school and videos of them were posted online.

Police said the incident happened when school was back in session on Sept. 5 and Sept. 6 at Danforth Collegiate and Technical Institute.

Investigators allege a man entered during school schools and recorded students. He also reportedly engaged some of them in conversation, police said.

The videos were then posted online, police said.

Police first issued a release that a suspect was wanted in the investigation on Thursday.

Johnny Ghicas, 51, of no fixed address was arrested on Sunday. He faces mischief, indecent communication and common nuisance charges.