Man arrested after Toronto students recorded, videos posted online: police

Toronto police say a man has been charged after students were allegedly recorded inside of a school and videos of them were posted online.
Police said the incident happened when school was back in session on Sept. 5 and Sept. 6 at Danforth Collegiate and Technical Institute.
Investigators allege a man entered during school schools and recorded students. He also reportedly engaged some of them in conversation, police said.
The videos were then posted online, police said.
Police first issued a release that a suspect was wanted in the investigation on Thursday.
Johnny Ghicas, 51, of no fixed address was arrested on Sunday. He faces mischief, indecent communication and common nuisance charges.
