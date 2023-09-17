Thousands participating in Terry Fun runs across B.C.

Send this page to someone via email

Tens of thousands of Canadians from nearly 600 communities across the country are pounding the pavement for the 43rd annual Terry Fox Fox Run, including dozens in B.C.

B.C. communities, including Vancouver, Burnaby, Kelowna and Surrey, have raised hundreds of thousands of dollars for the Terry Fox Foundation, a leading national investor in cancer research.

The Vancouver Stanley Park run has raised the most in B.C., raising more than $243,000 so far.

In Terry’s hometown of Port Coquitlam, an organizer said more than 3,000 participants are expected.

“It is a great day to fundraise and celebrate Terry Fox. Our fundraising has gone through the rough,” Dave Teixeira said, the hometown organizer said. “It is our second one after COVID … at the end of the day it is a wonderful community event.”

4:30 Ryan Reynolds designs t-shirts for 2023 Terry Fox Run

Earlier this year, to document how Terry’s legacy continues to inspire our nation, the Terry Fox Foundation gave Canadians the opportunity to submit their own personal #DearTerry messages online. Thousands participated demonstrating how Terry’s story continues to create a lasting impact.

“Terry was determined to create a world without cancer,” says Fred Fox, Terry’s older brother. “The outpouring of #DearTerry messages, personal memories, and even drawings we have received sharing the impact of Terry’s story reinforces to us how his legacy continues to live on through the passion and dedication of Canadians.”

This past April, The Terry Fox Foundation released a limited-edition #DearTerry shirt for the 2023 Terry Fox Run, designed in collaboration with Ryan Reynolds and the Fox Family.

In his own #DearTerry message, Reynolds said, “I’ve been taking part in the Terry Fox Run since second grade and can’t think of a more enduring and lovely legacy for one person.”

“This shirt I helped design for @TerryFoxCanada isn’t just a shirt. It’s helping countless cancer patients and raising an incredible amount of money. I’ve been inspired by the courage of Terry Fox since 2nd grade,” he said on social media, back in April. The shirt raised more than $1 millon dollars.

“It is the generosity of Canadians that moves us one step closer to a world without cancer,” says Michael Mazza, executive director of the Terry Fox Foundation. “The funds we receive through the annual Terry Fox Run go towards supporting some of Canada’s most innovative research projects and top cancer scientists across the country.”

Those who wish to donate can visit the Terry Fox Run website.