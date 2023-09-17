Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Quebec police launch homicide investigation into death of 28-year-old Outaouais man

By Alessia Simona Maratta Global News
Posted September 17, 2023 6:07 pm
The Quebec coroner's office has confirmed the identities of two children who police say were killed by their father on Saturday in Notre-Dame-des-Prairies, Que. A Sûreté du Québec emblem is seen on an officer’s uniform in Montreal, Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023. View image in full screen
The Quebec coroner's office has confirmed the identities of two children who police say were killed by their father on Saturday in Notre-Dame-des-Prairies, Que. A Sûreté du Québec emblem is seen on an officer’s uniform in Montreal, Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi/File
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Provincial police have launched a homicide investigation after a 28-year-old man was found badly wounded in Outaouais, Que., on Friday evening, and later died.

Authorities responded around 11:15 p.m. that night to a home in the municipality of Cantley, an area north of Gatineau, where officers discovered the victim, Karapet Mikaelyan.

Police spokesman Stephane Tremblay says the seriously injured man was transported to a local hospital where he died shortly after.

Tremblay says police have determined Mikaelyan to be a homicide victim based on elements of the case, but couldn’t provide any more details on the incident.

Trending Now

He said authorities will be withholding details around the injuries and circumstances of his death to avoid jeopardizing the investigation. No arrests have been made.

–with files from The Canadian Press

Advertisement
More on Crime
CrimePoliceQuebecHomicideMurderInvestigationSQQuebec policeGatineaukillingQuebec homicideGatineau homicideKarapet Mikaelyan

Sponsored content

AdChoices