Quebec police launch homicide investigation into death of 28-year-old Outaouais man

Provincial police have launched a homicide investigation after a 28-year-old man was found badly wounded in Outaouais, Que., on Friday evening, and later died.

Authorities responded around 11:15 p.m. that night to a home in the municipality of Cantley, an area north of Gatineau, where officers discovered the victim, Karapet Mikaelyan.

Police spokesman Stephane Tremblay says the seriously injured man was transported to a local hospital where he died shortly after.

Tremblay says police have determined Mikaelyan to be a homicide victim based on elements of the case, but couldn’t provide any more details on the incident.

He said authorities will be withholding details around the injuries and circumstances of his death to avoid jeopardizing the investigation. No arrests have been made.

–with files from The Canadian Press