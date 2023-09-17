New wildfire discovered west of Peachland, B.C.

Send this page to someone via email

Another wildfire has been detected in the B.C. Interior.

The latest fire, burning near Glen Lake west of Peachland, is believed to be human caused and is estimated at about 50 hectares in size, according to BC Wildfire Service.

The blaze was first discovered Saturday at around 6 p.m. BC Wildfire Service said crews attended the fire shortly after it was spotted and will be returning today to continue the firefight.

“This morning, we have an initial attack crew on site, and we also have a heavy-equipment strike team, so a small group of heavy equipment that’s en route or either on site this morning… Aerial resources will be available throughout the day when conditions allow,” BC Wildfire Service fire information officer Shaelee Stearns said.

The fire grew roughly 40 hectares overnight. Stearns added that warm, dry conditions mixed with high wind gusts are fuelling the flames.

“This weekend, it was forecasted higher temperatures and lower humidity, along with some stronger winds,” Stearns said.

“Looking at that increased winds as a result of the growth, coupled with the dryness that we’re seeing, leads to the increase in fire activity.”

Smoke is likely to be highly visible today for those in the surrounding communities as well as drivers on Highway 97C.

At present, no structures are immediately threatened with this wildfire.