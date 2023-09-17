Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Canada joins allies to send air defence missiles to Ukraine

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 17, 2023 12:16 pm
Click to play video: 'Canadian military loads Leopard 2 tanks for delivery to Ukraine'
Canadian military loads Leopard 2 tanks for delivery to Ukraine
Canada prepared more Leopard 2 tanks for departure to Ukraine on Saturday. Canada will send about 8,000 rounds of artillery ammunition and a dozen air defense missiles Canada and will also provide Ukraine with more than 1,800 rounds of training ammunition for Leopard 1 battle tanks donated by Denmark, Germany, and the Netherlands. Canada has already announced it is donating eight Leopard 2 main battle tanks, which are expected to be in Ukraine in the coming weeks, the ministry said – Mar 19, 2023
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Canada is joining a three-month-old partnership with several key allies to send air defence missiles to Ukraine.

Defence Minister Bill Blair is in the United Kingdom today and announced Canada’s $33 million contribution on a visit to Canadian soldiers helping train Ukrainian recruits at Lydd Military Training Camp.

The money comes from the $500 million fund Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced in June 2023 for military assistance in Ukraine.

That same month the U.K., Denmark, Netherlands and the United States partnered to deliver hundreds of short- and medium-range air defence missiles to help Ukraine protect itself against Russian missile and drone attacks.

For a little more than a year, Canadian Armed Forces personnel have run training courses at Lydd for about 2,600 Ukrainian recruits in weapons handling, battlefield first aid and patrol tactics.

Story continues below advertisement

Canada has contributed $8 billion in aid to Ukraine over the last year and a half, including $1.8 billion in military assistance for weapons, ammunition, military vehicles, drone cameras and winter clothing.

Click to play video: 'Canada will support Ukraine ‘for as long as it takes’: Trudeau'
Canada will support Ukraine ‘for as long as it takes’: Trudeau
RussiaUkrainePrime Minister Justin TrudeauMilitaryUnited KingdomCanadian MilitarySoldiersProtectionPartnershipair defence missilesDefence Minister Bill BlairLydd Military Training Camp
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices