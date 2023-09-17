Enoki mushrooms recalled due to possible Listeria contamination

Send this page to someone via email

A batch of Enoki mushrooms from the brand Golden Mushroom has been recalled by Health Canada due to possible Listeria contamination.

In a notice issued on Saturday, Health Canada said the recalled Enoki mushrooms were sold in Ontario in 200g packages with the product code CE 04 7D. The product may have been distributed in other provinces and territories as well.

The agency warned consumers not to serve, consume, use, sell or distribute recalled products. It also advised consumers to throw out recalled products and contact their healthcare providers if they think they have become sick from consumption.

Packages of Enoki mushrooms by the brand Golden Mushroom were distributed in Ontario and possibly other parts of the country, Health Canada says. Health Canada

Story continues below advertisement

Health Canada has issued a recall for Enoki mushrooms sold in 200g packages with the CE 04 7D product number. Health Canada

Health Canada warned that foods contaminated with the Listeria monocytogenes bacteria won’t necessarily look or smell spoiled, but they can still make people sick.

Symptoms of the illness include vomiting, nausea, persistent fever, muscles aches, severe headaches and neck stiffness.

The bacteria poses a greater risk for pregnant women, the elderly and those with weakened immune systems.

“Although infected pregnant women may experience only mild, flu-like symptoms, the infection can lead to premature delivery, infection of the newborn or even stillbirth,” the recall notice said.

“In severe cases of illness, people may die.”