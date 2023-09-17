Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Enoki mushrooms recalled due to possible Listeria contamination

By Naomi Barghiel Global News
Posted September 17, 2023 10:46 am
Click to play video: 'Why energy shots are still in Canada’s market despite some drink recalls'
Why energy shots are still in Canada’s market despite some drink recalls
Canada has seen a number of energy drinks recalled this summer over what the Canadian Food Inspection Agency says is due to caffeine amounts and improper labelling. But energy shots, like the small bottles sometimes found in gas stations and convenience stores, remain on the market despite some exceeding the amount of caffeine levels that Canada permits energy drinks to have. Sean Previl reports on why the difference matters and why they fall under different rules. – Aug 24, 2023
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A batch of Enoki mushrooms from the brand Golden Mushroom has been recalled by Health Canada due to possible Listeria contamination.

In a notice issued on Saturday, Health Canada said the recalled Enoki mushrooms were sold in Ontario in 200g packages with the product code CE 04 7D. The product may have been distributed in other provinces and territories as well.

The agency warned consumers not to serve, consume, use, sell or distribute recalled products. It also advised consumers to throw out recalled products and contact their healthcare providers if they think they have become sick from consumption.

 

Enoki mushroom
Packages of Enoki mushrooms by the brand Golden Mushroom were distributed in Ontario and possibly other parts of the country, Health Canada says. Health Canada

 

Story continues below advertisement
Enoki mushrooms
Health Canada has issued a recall for Enoki mushrooms sold in 200g packages with the CE 04 7D product number. Health Canada
Trending Now

Health Canada warned that foods contaminated with the Listeria monocytogenes bacteria won’t necessarily look or smell spoiled, but they can still make people sick.

Symptoms of the illness include vomiting, nausea, persistent fever, muscles aches, severe headaches and neck stiffness.

The bacteria poses a greater risk for pregnant women, the elderly and those with weakened immune systems.

“Although infected pregnant women may experience only mild, flu-like symptoms, the infection can lead to premature delivery, infection of the newborn or even stillbirth,” the recall notice said.

“In severe cases of illness, people may die.”

More on Canada
Health CanadaBacterialisteriacontaminationSicknessHealth Canada recallListeria contaminationEnoki mushroomsGolden Mushrooms
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices