National

Fire

Two visible wildfires burning near Pemberton, B.C.

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 16, 2023 5:25 pm
While the province is nearing the end of its devastating wildfire season, many British Columbians are just beginning to address the challenge of rebuilding. The government is establishing community resilience centers as "one-stop shops" to support people and businesses through the process, Emergency Management and Climate Readiness Minister Bowinn Ma said Wed., Sept. 13, 2023.
The BC Wildfire Service said crews are responding to two “highly visible” out-of-control wildfires in the Pemberton, B.C., area.

It said both will likely remain visible throughout the weekend due to forecasted windy conditions.

The Spetch Creek blaze, 13 kilometres northeast of Pemberton, can be seen from that community as well as from Birken, Pool Creek and Highway 99, especially after dark.

Meanwhile, the service said the three-square kilometre Sockeye Creek fire is burning in the Birkenhead Lake Park, about 30 kilometres northwest of Pemberton.

It said that blaze is “very visible” from Birkenhead Lake and the surrounding areas.

The BC Wildfire Service is reporting more than 400 active blazes burning across the province, with 155 ranked as out of control.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 16, 2023.

