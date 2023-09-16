Junior hockey: Rockets fall to Giants, Warriors blank Vipers

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A roundup of junior hockey results from the Okanagan and area.

VANCOUVER 7, KELOWNA 4

An early lead turned into a three-goal loss for the Kelowna Rockets in pre-season action on Friday night.

At Langley, Adam Titlbach scored twice for Vancouver (2-0-0-1) as the Giants overcame an early 1-0 deficit to defeat the visiting Rockets 7-4.

Justin Ivanusec, Colton Roberts, Ryan Lin, Colton Langkow, and Cameron Schmidt scored for Vancouver, which led 4-3 after the second period, then tacked on three more in the third.

1:00 Captaincy is about ‘learning, making mistakes and growing’, general manager says

Dylan Wightman, who opened the scoring at 2:17 of the first period, Hiroki Gojsic, Will Munro and Michael Cicek replied for Kelowna (1-2-0-0).

Story continues below advertisement

Matthew Hutchison and Burke Hood split netminding duties for the Giants, with Hutchison stopping 16 of 18 shots and Hood turning aside 9 of 11 shots.

For the Rockets, Jake Pilon stopped 31 of 38 shots. Pilon, at 6-foot-3 and 180 pounds, was acquired from the Edmonton Oil Kings earlier in the week.

Vancouver was 2-for-6 on the power play while Kelowna was 0-for-4.

The Rockets will conclude their pre-season schedule on Saturday as they host the Victoria Royals (2-1-0-0) at Prospera Place. Game time is 7:05 p.m.

On Friday night, Victoria posted a 2-0 road win over Kamloops (1-2-0-0).

5:22 Looking ahead to the new Professional Women’s Hockey League

SALMON ARM 3, MERRITT 1

Story continues below advertisement

At Salmon Arm, Ryan Grout stopped 30 of 31 shots as the Silverbacks topped the Centennials in pre-season action on Friday night.

Lorin Froidevaux, Cole Cooksey and Riley Ashe scored for Salmon Arm (1-2-0-0), which led 1-0 and 3-1 at the period breaks.

Damon Jugnauth had the lone goal for Merritt (0-3-0-0). He made it 1-1 at 4:18 of the second, though the Silverbacks pulled ahead for good later in the frame when Cooksey scored at 16:36, with Ashe rounding out the scoring at 17:21.

Stefan Carney turned aside 24 of 27 shots for Merritt.

Both teams were scoreless on the power play, with the Silverbacks at 0-for-4 and the Centennials at 0-for-3.

5:22 Looking ahead to the new Professional Women’s Hockey League

WEST KELOWNA 3, VERNON 0

Story continues below advertisement

At West Kelowna, Rorke Applebee was perfect between the pipes in posting a 24-shutout win for the Warriors on Friday night.

Michael Salandra, Felix Caron and Caden Kemkaran-Humble scored for West Kelowna (3-0-0-0), which led 1-0 after the first period, then added two insurance markers in the third.

Dylan Adams and Colin Reay split Vernon’s netminding duties, with Adams stopping 15 of 16 shots and Reay turning aside 13 of 15 shots.

West Kelowna was 2-for-5 on the power play while Vernon was 0-for-5.

On Saturday, Salmon Arm will visit Merritt, West Kelowna is in Vernon and Penticton will host Chilliwack.