Crime

Toronto man, 70, charged after osteopathic patients sexually assaulted: police

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted September 15, 2023 7:13 pm
The Toronto Police Services emblem is photographed during a press conference at TPS headquarters, in Toronto on Tuesday, May 17, 2022. View image in full screen
The Toronto Police Services emblem is photographed during a press conference at TPS headquarters, in Toronto on Tuesday, May 17, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS / Christopher Katsarov
A 70-year-old man from Toronto has been charged in connection with a sexual assault investigation.

Toronto police said on June 23, officers received a report of a sexual assault in the Yonge Street and St. Clair Avenue West area.

Officer said the accused was an operator of an osteopathic treatment centre on St. Clair Avenue West.

According to police, the accused is alleged to have sexually assaulted patients while providing treatment.

Officers said on Sept. 11, a 70-year-old man from Toronto was arrested and charged with three counts of sexual assault.

The accused is scheduled to appear in court in October.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

