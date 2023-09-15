Menu

Crime

Lac La Biche, Alta., man charged with 2nd-degree murder after 22-year-old found dead

By Stephanie Swensrude 630CHED
Posted September 15, 2023 6:05 pm
RCMP discovered the body of Cason Monias Sept. 4 after responding to a wellness call at a home La La Biche, Alta. View image in full screen
RCMP discovered the body of Cason Monias Sept. 4 after responding to a wellness call at a home La La Biche, Alta. Darryl Dyck, The Canadian Press
A man has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of a Lac La Biche, Alta., woman who was found dead at her home earlier this month.

RCMP officers found the body of Cason Monias, 22, on Sept. 4 while responding to a well-being call at a residence. An autopsy a week later determined the cause of death to be homicide, police said.

Ronald Giroux-Belcourt, 29,  was arrested Thursday and charged with one count of second-degree murder and one count of aggravated assault.

Giroux-Belcourt is in custody and is expected to appear in court on Sept. 21.

Lac La Biche is located about 150 kilometres northeast of Edmonton.

