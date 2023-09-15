Lac La Biche, Alta., man charged with 2nd-degree murder after 22-year-old found dead

A man has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of a Lac La Biche, Alta., woman who was found dead at her home earlier this month.
RCMP officers found the body of Cason Monias, 22, on Sept. 4 while responding to a well-being call at a residence. An autopsy a week later determined the cause of death to be homicide, police said.
Ronald Giroux-Belcourt, 29, was arrested Thursday and charged with one count of second-degree murder and one count of aggravated assault.
Giroux-Belcourt is in custody and is expected to appear in court on Sept. 21.
Lac La Biche is located about 150 kilometres northeast of Edmonton.
