Jackson Jeffcoat to sit for Bombers versus Ticats

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers will be without one of their top defenders for their Week 15 matchup on the road against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.

The Bombers placed defensive end Jackson Jeffcoat on the one-game injured list on Friday. Jeffcoat practised on Wednesday but missed Thursday’s session.

He’s been on and off the injury report with a hip problem for much of the past two seasons and it sounds like the move is more precautionary than anything else.

“It’s just one of those things,” head coach Mike O’Shea told reporters in Mississauga, Ont., on Friday. “You play the long game too, right? You’re looking at how do we get through this, this whole thing, right? This was just the best decision for this week.”

Jeffcoat also missed two games earlier in the season and defensive end Celestin Haba will once again start in his place after being scratched for the past seven games.

Story continues below advertisement

“It feels good to be back,” Haba said. “Just been waiting my time and now it’s here, so have no choice but to be ready.

“I live by the motto, stay ready so you won’t have to get ready, so it’s not a surprise or I don’t feel out of place or nothing.”

Haba had three sacks and a forced fumble in six games before being moved to the practice roster.

“He produced,” O’Shea said. “He started the season for us and immediately made some plays. He’s got a lot of energy. He’s stuck with it, with the learning process.”

There was only one other change to the Bombers roster, with receiver Jeremy Murphy getting placed on the six-game injured list.

The Bombers will dress an extra player on defence instead as defensive tackle Tanner Schmekel also returns after a lengthy absence. He hasn’t played since way back in Week 3 after patiently waiting for his opportunity on the practice roster.

Game time on Saturday in Hamilton is scheduled for 3 p.m.