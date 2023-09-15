Menu

Canada

Buffalo Airways launches 737 cargo-only freighter route between Edmonton and Yellowknife

By Emily Mertz Global News
Posted September 15, 2023 4:26 pm
Click to play video: 'Cargo service up for 7th consecutive year at EIA'
Cargo service up for 7th consecutive year at EIA
WATCH (Jan. 2017): Passenger growth at the Edmonton International Airport may be down, but there is a silver lining. Cargo growth at EIA is stronger than ever. Vinesh Pratap explains – Jan 23, 2017
Northern Canada airline Buffalo Airways announced a cargo-only “Special Freighter” route between Edmonton International Airport (EIA) and Yellowknife.

The service will run Monday through Friday on a customized Boeing 737-300SF.

It will transport critical goods like pharmaceuticals and health-care supplies, food and drinks, automotive and other manufactured parts and retail.

Until now, parts of Northern Canada have relied on road transportation to get critical goods to Hay River, where they are then flown to Yellowknife. But that system has reached its capacity, Buffalo Airways and EIA said.

Click to play video: 'One of world’s largest cargo planes lands at Edmonton International Airport'
One of world’s largest cargo planes lands at Edmonton International Airport

The president of EIA called the new service “a critical link to our Northern neighbours” and said it reinforces the airport’s position as a hub.

Story continues below advertisement

“This dedicated freighter service improves connectivity between regions and will have a strong positive impact to the residents in Northern Canada, providing access to affordable essential goods by improving the supply chain to and from northern communities,” Myron Keehn said.

The general manager of Buffalo Airways said he’s been preparing for this cargo flight and custom aircraft for two years.

“I can’t wait to witness the remarkable impact it will have on our operations,” Mikey McBryan said.

Buffalo Airways and Edmonton International Airport announce a cargo-only flight service to Yellowknife on Friday, Sept. 15, 2023. View image in full screen
Buffalo Airways and Edmonton International Airport announce a cargo-only flight service to Yellowknife on Friday, Sept. 15, 2023. Global News
