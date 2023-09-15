SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Politics

Manitoba NDP promise to speed up hiring process for international health workers

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 15, 2023 2:23 pm
Manitoba NDP Leader Wab Kinew speaks to media during a press conference to kick off the 2023 Manitoba election campaign at the West Broadway Commons in Winnipeg on September 5, 2023. Hospitals are becoming a familiar backdrop for the New Democrats in the Manitoba election campaign.
Manitoba NDP Leader Wab Kinew speaks to media during a press conference to kick off the 2023 Manitoba election campaign at the West Broadway Commons in Winnipeg on September 5, 2023. Hospitals are becoming a familiar backdrop for the New Democrats in the Manitoba election campaign. THE CANADIAN PRESS/David Lipnowski
Manitoba New Democrats are promising to speed up the accreditation process for some internationally educated health professionals.

Leader Wab Kinew says if his party wins the Oct. 3 election, it would spend $1 million to create a new government office to help health-care professionals navigate registration.

He says his party would work with colleges and regulatory bodies to look at ways to cut down red tape for health-care professionals.

Kinew promised another $1 million in financial aid to be set aside for internationally trained workers who may need to take additional courses.

Staffing levels in health-care facilities continue to cause a strain across the system after the COVID-19 pandemic, with some advocacy groups saying doctor shortages in the province have reached an all-time high this year.

The Progressive Conservatives looked to bring in 300 internally educated workers to fill some of the vacancies.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

