Politics

Manitoba’s election campaign will focus on the economy and health care Thursday

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 14, 2023 8:30 am
The province's upcoming election is Oct. 3. The Manitoba election campaign is well into its second week, and the main issues continue to be the economy and health care. View image in full screen
The province's upcoming election is Oct. 3. The Manitoba election campaign is well into its second week, and the main issues continue to be the economy and health care. Getty Images
The Manitoba election campaign is well into its second week, and the main issues continue to be the economy and health care.

The Progressive Conservatives have scheduled two announcements Thursday related to the economy — one at a transportation firm and the other at a film production studio.

The Tory government has been trying to attract more film productions to the province, and last year helped WestJet launch direct flights between Los Angeles and Winnipeg.

The New Democrats focused on health care outside a Winnipeg hospital Wednesday with a promise to improve cardiac services.

Thursday, NDP Leader Wab Kinew is scheduled to talk outside another hospital in the city.

Liberal Leader Dougald Lamont is to speak at a community centre in Winnipeg.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

