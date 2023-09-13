SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Politics

Manitoba election campaign to focus on economy and health care Wednesday

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 13, 2023 9:01 am
The Manitoba Legislature is shown in Winnipeg in this file photo. Manitoba Progressive Conservative Leader Heather Stefanson is scheduled to outline her economic plan to the Manitoba Chambers of Commerce on Wednesday morning. View image in full screen
The Manitoba Legislature is shown in Winnipeg in this file photo. Manitoba Progressive Conservative Leader Heather Stefanson is scheduled to outline her economic plan to the Manitoba Chambers of Commerce on Wednesday morning. THE CANADIAN PRESS / John Woods
Manitoba Progressive Conservative Leader Heather Stefanson is scheduled to outline her economic plan to the Manitoba Chambers of Commerce on Wednesday morning.

The chamber is hosting the three major party leaders for separate breakfast speeches in advance of the Oct. 3 provincial election.

Stefanson has already promised to phase out the payroll tax that employers pay over eight years — a move she says will stimulate economic growth.

NDP Leader Wab Kinew is scheduled to make a health-care promise outside the St. Boniface Hospital in Winnipeg.

The St. Boniface constituency is currently held by Liberal Leader Dougald Lamont, and the NDP, riding higher in opinion polls than the last election, is hoping to capture it for the first time since 2018.

Advance polls for the election begin one week from Saturday.

Related News
Manitoba politicsProvince of Manitobamanitoba electionHeather StefansonWab KinewDougald Lamontmanitoba votes
© 2023 The Canadian Press

