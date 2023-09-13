Manitoba election campaign to focus on economy and health care Wednesday

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba Progressive Conservative Leader Heather Stefanson is scheduled to outline her economic plan to the Manitoba Chambers of Commerce on Wednesday morning.

The chamber is hosting the three major party leaders for separate breakfast speeches in advance of the Oct. 3 provincial election.

Stefanson has already promised to phase out the payroll tax that employers pay over eight years — a move she says will stimulate economic growth.

NDP Leader Wab Kinew is scheduled to make a health-care promise outside the St. Boniface Hospital in Winnipeg.

The St. Boniface constituency is currently held by Liberal Leader Dougald Lamont, and the NDP, riding higher in opinion polls than the last election, is hoping to capture it for the first time since 2018.

Advance polls for the election begin one week from Saturday.

